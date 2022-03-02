DHL suspends inbound services to Russia, Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

DHL has suspended inbound services to Russia and Belarus, Trend reports with reference to the company.

“Our inbound services to Russia and Belarus have been suspended, which is why we are also not accepting shipments to those countries until further notice. We are closely monitoring the situation and we will keep you updated about any further developments,” the company said.

DHL is a German logistics company[4][5] providing courier, package delivery and express mail service, which is a division of the German logistics firm Deutsche Post. The company group delivers over 1.6 billion parcels per year. DHL Express is market leader for parcel services in Europe and Germany's main Courier and Parcel Service.

