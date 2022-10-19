Inflationary pressure is especially felt in food market - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Inflationary pressure is especially felt in the food market, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with the public of Almaty region during his visit to the region, Trend reports.

He noted that the level of development of the agro-industrial complex of the Almaty region and the whole of Kazakhstan directly affects the well-being of citizens.

"Geopolitical turbulence and growing crisis in the global economy are increasing inflationary pressure in the world. It's especially felt in the food market. The inflation in Kazakhstan exceeded 17 percent in September and it continues to increase. This leads to a decrease in the real incomes of citizens. Food inflation, which has reached 20 percent, is the main reason for price growth," Tokayev said.

According to him, this is largely due to the rise in the price of imported food products.

"To reduce Kazakhstan's dependence on imports, there is a Plan on ensuring food security until 2024. The state plans to allocate more than 100 billion tenge ($211.7 million) for forwarding lending. This will allow farmers to carry out spring fieldwork in a timely manner and have a guaranteed sale of products in the fall," Tokayev said.