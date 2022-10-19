Iran may raise salary for government employees

TEHRAN, Iran, October 19. Iran's Minister of Economy Ehsan Khandozi announced the government's decision to raise the employee salaries within the next week or two if the parliament approves the related bill, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Ehsan Khandozi made the remark on the sidelines of the cabinet of ministers` meeting.

Referring to the plan for raising the salaries, the minister said that the necessary resources are allocated to avoid a potential budget deficit.

He expressed hope that with the approval of the parliament and the Guardian Council, the plan will be implemented in the next week or two.