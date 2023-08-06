Iran’s non-oil exports to Uzbekistan soar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Iran's non-oil exports to Uzbekistan increased by 69.2 percent in value and 63.7 percent in volume, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, Trend reports.

As reflected in the report of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported nearly 118,000 tons of non-oil products worth $78.4 million to Uzbekistan within 3 months.

Meanwhile, Iran’s non-oil exports to Uzbekistan stood at 72,000 tons worth approximately $46.4 million in the same period last Iranian year.

Alone in the 3rd month of the current Iranian year (May 22 through June 21, 2023), Iran exported about 55,400 tons of goods worth $30.7 million to Uzbekistan.

Within 3 months, Iran mainly exported milk and dairy products, petrochemical products, various types of pipes, glassware, agricultural equipment, and etc. to Uzbekistan.

Overall, Iran exported 35.5 million tons of non-oil products worth $12.5 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

This is a decrease of 8.84 percent in value, while an increase of 24.4 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

