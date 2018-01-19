IEA reveals reasons for slowdown in 2018 oil demand growth

19 January 2018 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Global oil demand estimates in 2017 and 2018 are roughly unchanged at 97.8 million barrels per day (mb/d) and 99.1 mb/d respectively, according to the January Oil Market Report of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“A 40,000 b/d downward revision to 2016 demand, however, pushed up the 2017 growth to 1.6 mb/d, while our growth estimate for 2018 remains unchanged at 1.3 mb/d,” said the report.

The slowdown in 2018 demand growth is mainly due to the impact of higher oil prices, changing patterns of oil use in China, recent weakness in OECD (Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development) demand and the switch to natural gas in several non-OECD countries, according to IEA.

“For 2018, we see growth of 1.3 mb/d, a conservative number that acknowledges the current perception of healthy global economic activity, but also takes into account the fact that benchmark crude oil prices have increased by 55 percent since June and this can dampen oil demand growth to some extent,” said the report.

IEA analysts believe that steady OPEC production must be treated with caution.

“If OPEC countries plus their non-OPEC supporters maintain compliance then the market is likely to balance for the year as a whole with the first half in a modest surplus and the second half in a modest deficit,” said the report.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
OPEC compliance level stands at 129%
Oil&Gas 13:25
Why OPEC compliance could slip in future?
Oil&Gas 20 December 2017 17:53
Global oil supply rises to highest level in 2017
Oil&Gas 14 December 2017 14:25
2018 might not be quite so happy for OPEC
Oil&Gas 14 December 2017 13:54
OPEC compliance rises to 115%, highest of 2017
Oil&Gas 14 December 2017 13:34
IEA revises forecasts for global oil demand growth down
Oil&Gas 14 November 2017 14:02
OPEC compliance level stands at 96% in October
Oil&Gas 14 November 2017 13:44
Gas price indexation to oil to end by 2040?
Oil&Gas 14 November 2017 10:27
When oil market will be more dependent on Middle East?
Oil&Gas 14 November 2017 10:08
9 new countries expected to enter LNG market
Oil&Gas 19 October 2017 15:33
10 non-OPEC countries achieve over 100% compliance for first time
Oil&Gas 13 September 2017 13:35
IEA: No need to respond to Harvey’s consequences now
Oil&Gas 29 August 2017 09:44
LNG demand growth not enough to rebalance market by end-2022
Oil&Gas 17 August 2017 13:44
22 countries of OPEC deal produce 470,000 b/d in excess
Oil&Gas 11 August 2017 14:29
IEA reveals forecasts for global oil demand
Oil&Gas 11 August 2017 13:39
IEA expects non-OPEC output to expand
Oil&Gas 11 August 2017 13:27
Oil prices up amid IEA’s optimistic oil demand forecasts
Oil&Gas 14 July 2017 10:22
IEA revises up forecasts for global oil demand
Oil&Gas 13 July 2017 12:54