Southern Gas Corridor to play key role in energy security of Europe: expert

The Southern Gas Corridor project will play an important role in ensuring the energy security of the region and Europe, Gulmira Rzayeva, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Research Associate at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) and expert/adviser of the World Energy Council’s Global Gas Center, told Trend.

She said the project will bring great benefits to Azerbaijan and increase Baku's role in the region.

"Azerbaijan is the project's initiator. Thanks to the work done and political support of the country's leadership, the first stage of the project was successfully launched in a timely manner. The Southern Gas Corridor is a very complex project from a technical point of view and is implemented in a region with a difficult political situation. Nevertheless, nothing could obstacle its implementation, which is a huge success for Azerbaijan. After all, most of similar projects remain on paper," Rzayeva noted.

She stressed that the project will help diversify supply sources for European countries, primarily for the countries of Southeastern Europe.

"Bulgaria, for example, today depends almost entirely on one supplier. One billion cubic meters of gas to be supplied by Azerbaijan will allow that country to cover one third of its gas demand. The same can be said about Greece and Italy. So, the project is able to change the energy map of the region and Europe. In addition, do not forget that other countries suppliers can join the Southern Gas Corridor," Rzayeva said.

The official opening ceremony of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in the Sangachal terminal, Baku, May 29.

The Southern Gas Corridor, worth over $40 billion, is considered as one of the priority energy projects for the EU, which strives for diversification of gas sources. The project envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At an initial stage, the gas to be produced in the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

