Azerbaijan, Turkey pursue active energy policy on global scale - ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey pursue active energy policy on a global scale, the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources told Trend June 13.

The opening of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is very important not only for Turkey and Azerbaijan, but also for Europe, which needs diversification of energy resources, according to the ministry.

“Along with ensuring Europe’s energy security, TANAP will also partially provide Turkey with natural gas,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that TANAP, the opening of which was held June 12 in Turkey’s Eskisehir province, is a new symbol of brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

TANAP, together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

