Uzbekistan to sell Fergana refinery to Indonesian company

11 April 2019 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 14:50
China, WB, IMF, Uzbekistan talk solar energy, micro hydro-power plants
Oil&Gas 12:35
Georgian TBC Bank buys 51% of Uzbek company shares for $5.5M
Finance 12:29
AIIB: Uzbekistan has potential to re-emerge as strong economy in region
Economy 12:13
Azerbaijan, Indonesia may expand co-op in oil sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:16
Czechs may establish cooperation with Uzbekistan in nanotechnology, energy field
Economy 10 April 21:05
Latest
First oak injection conducted in Bishkek
Central Asia 15:07
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan mull development of cross-border trade
Turkmenistan 15:02
President for enhancing Pak-Tajik cooperation in security, counter-terrorism
Central Asia 15:02
Why can’t Iran sell oil at energy exchange?
Oil&Gas 14:58
Azerbaijan takes part in 2nd int'l conference "International Army Games – 2019" (PHOTO)
Politics 14:57
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 14:50
Construction of Turkmen section of TAPI gas pipeline nearing completion
Oil&Gas 14:47
Signing of Convention on Status of Caspian Sea strengthens Azerbaijan’s position in region
Economy 14:47
Cavusoglu criticizes Macron’s decision regarding so-called "Armenian genocide"
Turkey 14:41