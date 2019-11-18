Turkmen president instructs to increase production of petrochemicals

18 November 2019 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers focused on the fact that according to the results of the first ten months of 2019, indicators in the oil and gas sector are behind the annual plan, Trend reports citing national Altyn Asyr TV channel.

As noted, the main reasons for this are the insufficient introduction of advanced technologies in production, passive work on placing high-quality petroleum products and polypropylene film on world markets, the report said.

It is necessary to introduce modern technologies, including through attracting foreign investment, the head of state emphasized. It was also stressed that expanding the scope of joint activities with foreign companies is needed.

The Turkmen president pointed out that it is also necessary to increase the production of gas-chemical products and study the possibilities of logistics to enter new markets, to properly organize the work of the plant producing environmentally friendly gasoline from natural gas.

Deputy Prime Minister Myratgeldy Meredov made a report and provided information on technical and economic indicators achieved in the areas of oil and gas condensate, natural and associated gas production, as well as gas export and investment development. The plan for the reporting period on oil refining was completed by 101.8 percent, gasoline production - by 100.1 percent, diesel fuel - by 103.5 percent.

At the same time, it was noted that the Turkmenistan State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange, during the reported period, conducted 209 exchange trades and registered 25,448 contracts. The growth in total profit amounted to 41 percent. The main export items were petroleum products, cotton fiber, textiles and products of chemical industry.

Turkmenistan holds one of the key positions in the region in the supply of natural gas. Main importers of the Turkmen gas are China and Russia.

Official Ashgabat has embarked on the diversification of the local economy, the textile and oil products industries have advanced, the oil and gas chemical industries and the construction materials industry are actively developing.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trans Caspian Pipeline would benefit both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:48
Switzerland, UK buy petroleum products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:49
IMF: Turkmenistan continues to pursue investment-led growth strategy
Business 17 November 14:52
Turkmenistan participates in trade forum in Kazakhstan
Business 17 November 12:55
Int’l oil consortium announces tender in Turkmenistan to buy equipment
Tenders 16 November 17:54
Turkmenistan’s GDP grows greatly since early 2019
Business 16 November 15:39
Latest
North Korean vice foreign minister heads to Russia
Other News 10:58
Iranian airline to begin flights to Uzbekistan in December
Business 10:53
Trans Caspian Pipeline would benefit both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:48
Iran to harvest 7.5M tons of apples, citrus fruits
Business 10:46
Russell Bedford International enters Georgian Market
Business 10:45
Baku Stock Exchange to start selling bonds of Pasha Yatırım Bankası
Finance 10:39
Inflation in Iran’s production sector amounts to 49.4%
Business 10:38
EIB's new financing criteria to make lending to gas projects very difficult
Oil&Gas 10:32
Iran buys power produced by crypto currency miners
Business 10:32