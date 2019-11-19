Azerbaijani oil prices down on Nov. 18

19 November 2019 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields was $66.91 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Nov. 18, $1.79 less than the previous price on Nov. 15, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Nov. 19.

On Nov. 18, AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $65.63 per barrel, which is $1.73 less compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has produced AZERI LT since 1997, which it exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO including shipment from port was $61.52 per barrel on Nov. 18, $1.21 less compared to its previous price.

The price for a barrel of North Sea Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $62.41 on Nov. 18, or 78 cents less than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 19)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 11-15
Oil&Gas 17 November 12:42
Expert names optimal oil price
Oil&Gas 15 November 18:13
Azerbaijani oil prices on Nov. 14
Oil&Gas 15 November 11:01
Azerbaijani Center for Petroleum Research forecasts oil price for 1Q2020
Oil&Gas 15 November 10:33
Oil gains as hopes build for OPEC supply curbs
Oil&Gas 15 November 09:31
Azerbaijani expert forecasts oil prices by end of 2019
Economy 14 November 19:34
Latest
Uzbekistan receives gas from another inactive well
Oil&Gas 11:13
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors add new colors to its cars
Business 11:09
Barkindo: Asia will continue to be leading center for oil & energy demand growth
Oil&Gas 11:01
Europe’s levelized cost for offshore wind to more than halve
Oil&Gas 10:56
Turkmenistan, Cuba mull mutual co-op opportunities
Business 10:48
Turkey's Directorate General for Migration Management to purchase diesel via tender
Tenders 10:45
25th Anniversary of "Contract of the Century" to be celebrated in Washington
Oil&Gas 10:42
Kazakhstan’s national atomic company's subsidiary to buy drill pipes via tender
Tenders 10:34
Iran's NISOC opens tender to buy pipes
Tenders 10:33