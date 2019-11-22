Bulgaria considers IGB, Adria LNG equally important

22 November 2019 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Bulgaria considers the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) and Adria LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas terminal on the island of Krk in Croatia) equally important projects, said Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov as he met with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb, Trend reports citing Bulgarian media.

The Bulgarian prime minister stressed that the two countries should jointly support the European policy for strengthening the energy infrastructure and the development of projects aimed at diversification of natural gas routes and sources.

“We consider equally important the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector and the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal on the island of Krk in Croatia, Prime Minister Borissov stressed,” said Borissov.

He pointed out that in the same context, the project for the construction of a gas hub on the territory of Bulgaria aims to create the necessary infrastructure connecting the EU gas markets with the countries of the Energy Community (Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina).

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria project envisages a two-stage development.

In the first stage, the pipeline capacity will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.7 billion cubic meters will be offered for the long-term market, the remaining share of 0.3 billion cubic meters in the short term.

In a second phase, also depending on the evolution of the market, the capacity of the pipeline can be increased to 5.3 billion cubic meters of gas thanks to the addition of a compression station: 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas 0.5 billion cubic meters of short-term gas will be offered for long-term products.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Political provocation of Armenian MPs once again suppressed in Sofia
Politics 12:26
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Bulgarian interior minister
Politics 21 November 17:33
Important agreement inked on Balkan Gas Hub
Oil&Gas 19 November 11:19
Ambassador: IGB to bring great changes to South-East Europe’s natgas market
Oil&Gas 19 November 08:42
Selection of IGB pipe supplier confirmed by court
Oil&Gas 14 November 13:27
Excavation work starts in first 2 kilometers of IGB route
Oil&Gas 13 November 14:16
Latest
Cargo transshipment from Azerbaijan via Turkish ports in October 2019
Turkey 15:12
Cargo movement from US via Turkish ports in Oct. 2019 exceeds 15M tons
Turkey 15:09
Large-scale reconstruction of road infrastructure underway in Azerbaijani districts (PHOTO)
Economy 15:08
Uzbekistan airways set discounts on tickets to Azerbaijan
Business 15:05
Israeli investors to launch agro projects in Kazakhstan's Akmola region
Business 14:58
Russian minister: about 70 Russian federal entities involved in trade activities with Azerbaijan
Business 14:57
Turkey decreases steel exports to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan
Turkey 14:29
US crude oil output growth rate to slow on falling rig counts
Oil&Gas 14:22
Georgia to set limit on export of cattle
Business 14:20