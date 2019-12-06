Two power substations built in Azerbaijan’s Khirdalan town

6 December 2019 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

Two 35-kilovolt power substations were connected to the local network to improve the power supply of Azerbaijan’s Khirdalan town, Trend reports referring to Azerishig Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC).

Azerishig company is replacing the outdated transformer substations, power transmission lines and other electrical equipment to improve the quality of utilities in Khirdalan town and surrounding settlements, as well as to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Azerenergy OJSC built a 35/10-kilovolt power substation and connected it to the network on the territory of the new Khirdalan 110-kilovolt power substation.

The work is underway to transfer 220/110/10 kilovolt-cable power lines from the Khirdalan substation to a new substation with a voltage of 35 kilovolts.

Azerishig takes some technical measures to eliminate problems with power supply in Masazir, 28 May, Pirakushkul, Gobu, Khokmali, as well as Alat, Gushchulug settlements and other surrounding territories.

The power transmission lines with a voltage of 35, 10, 6 and 0.4 kilovolts, substations and transformers are being reconstructed and repaired to meet the growing needs of the population for electricity in those settlements.

