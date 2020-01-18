Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism

Oil prices steadied on Friday as sluggish economic growth in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, raised concerns over fuel demand and countered optimism from the signing of a China-U.S. trade deal, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 23 cents to settle at $64.85 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 2 cents to settle at $58.54 a barrel.

For the week, Brent fell 0.2%, while WTI lost 0.8%

