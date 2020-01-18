Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism

18 January 2020 02:02 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices steadied on Friday as sluggish economic growth in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, raised concerns over fuel demand and countered optimism from the signing of a China-U.S. trade deal, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 23 cents to settle at $64.85 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 2 cents to settle at $58.54 a barrel.

For the week, Brent fell 0.2%, while WTI lost 0.8%

