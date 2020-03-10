Power substation in Azerbaijan's Khirdalan city under reconstruction (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

Trend:

A power substation in the Azerbaijani Khirdalan city, which provides light to most of Baku city, is being reconstructed, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Azerenergy JSC.

A 220-kilovolt substation of systemic importance provides light to 60 percent of the territory of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, and also feeds most of the 110-kilovolt substations in Baku.

According to the statement, the substation was built in 1953 and is being reconstructed in order to prevent possible accidents, reduce energy loss, and ensure the growing demand for electricity in the capital.

Reconstruction of 220 and 110 kilovolt open switchgears, including metalwork, has already been completed, said the statement.

"A new administrative building was built on the territory. A modern Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA) with remote control will be installed. The SCADA will be integrated into a common system with reverse data transmission. Most of the work has already been completed, and full completion is expected soon,” a source in the JSC noted.

Azerenerji is carrying out reconstruction and a complex of repair work at 12 power plants and about 20 substations.