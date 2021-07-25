Eurostat names volume of imports of Turkmen petroleum oils

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

European Union countries imported from Turkmenistan 12,028 tons of petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (excl. crude); preparations containing 70 percent by weight of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, being the basic constituents of the preparations in March 2021, Eurostat told Trend.

The number of the above-mentioned imports reached 4.7 million Euros.

Meanwhile, in February 2021, the volume of imports was worth 57,678 tons for 21.7 million Euros, and in January -22,362 tons worth 7.935 million Euros.

Import of petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (excl. crude); preparations containing 70 percent by weight of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, being the basic constituents of the preparations by the EU countries over 2020 was 4,921 tons for the total amount of 2.3 million Euros.

Thus, European Union (EU) and EU countries imported from Turkmenistan 270,900 tons of petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude in January through November 2020.

Also, 271 tons of petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (excl. crude); preparations containing: 70 percent by weight of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations, n.e.s.; waste oils containing mainly petroleum or bituminous minerals were imported by EU and EU countries from Turkmenistan in the reporting period.

Petroleum gas and other gaseous hydrocarbons were imported from Turkmenistan in the amount of 271.1 tons.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva