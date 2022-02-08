Repair works nearing completion as part of Absheron gas field project - JOCAP

Oil&Gas 8 February 2022 10:19 (UTC+04:00)
Repair works nearing completion as part of Absheron gas field project - JOCAP
Uzbekistan in no hurry to end Chevy Spark production despite latest GM reports Uzbekistan 11:05
Turkmenistan uses infrastructure investments to address tranportation issues Transport 10:58
'Dostluq' carpet to be demonstrated in Azerbaijan’s national pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Society 10:55
Iran sees increase in exports from Qazvin Province Business 10:52
How hydropower becoming most popular renewable energy source? Oil&Gas 10:49
Kazakhstan to hold discussions on reorganization of Samruk Kazyna fund - president Kazakhstan 10:39
Balkan Gas Hub adds one more participant of gas exchange Oil&Gas 10:36
National Bank of Kazakhstan to continue to pursue disinflationary monetary policy Kazakhstan 10:33
Georgia’s Poti FIZ CEO talks projects launched in 2021 (Exclusive) Georgia 10:32
Repair works nearing completion as part of Absheron gas field project - JOCAP Oil&Gas 10:19
Last equipment delivered to Baku Deep Water Jacket yard for Absheron field – JOCAP Oil&Gas 10:11
Iranian currency rates for February 8 Finance 09:57
JOCAP updates on work at EPS Platform for Absheron gas field Oil&Gas 09:56
Kazakhstan completes dev't of digital tenge platform prototype Kazakhstan 09:48
Real sector becomes main factor in Kazakhstan's sustainable economic growth - PM Kazakhstan 09:48
Today's Azerbaijan is strong as result of President Ilham Aliyev's successful policy, Armenia must accept reality - head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:46
Kazakhstan to reduce utilization fees - PM Business 09:40
Oil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more U.S.-Iran talks Oil&Gas 09:30
Kazakhstan sets up fixed prices for raw and commercial gas Kazakhstan 09:29
Kazakhstan’s new government faces task to restore country’s economic potential – president Kazakhstan 09:26
Azerbaijani FM, Sec Gen of Organization of Turkic States discuss agenda issues (PHOTO) Politics 09:23
Kazakhstan's economy grew in 2021 – President Tokayev Kazakhstan 09:16
Take a sad song and make it better: ‘Hey Jude’ NFT fetches $77,000 Other News 08:53
Beijing 2022: Azerbaijani figure skater advances to next stage (PHOTO) Society 08:30
NATO intends to continue close political dialogue with Georgia (Exclusive) Georgia 08:24
Ukraine to hold military exercise with involvement of Bayraktar, Javelin, NLAW Other News 08:19
U.S. to spend $725 mln this year on abandoned coal mine cleanup US 07:46
Turkey confirms 96,514 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:14
UK and Ireland announce joint bid to host EURO 2028 Europe 06:38
Negotiations with Macron substantive and useful, Putin says Russia 06:01
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at grocery store in U.S. state of Washington US 05:19
Polish finance minister resigns as new tax system stumbles Europe 04:38
Putin says he and Macron have close positions on Iran nuclear deal Nuclear Program 04:01
Iran nuke talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday: EU Nuclear Program 03:27
Omicron BA.2 sub-variant cases in Israel double to 700 Israel 02:48
Macron welcomes Azerbaijan returning eight Armenian servicemen Politics 02:20
Macron informs Putin about video conference with President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia Politics 01:54
US, EU to work on increasing LNG supplies on market- statement US 01:21
Turkey to lift gas usage limits for industrial sites Turkey 00:58
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 394 million - WHO Other News 00:25
Even France came to terms with new realities in region created by President Ilham Aliyev - Trend news agency's editor-in-chief on air of CBC (VIDEO) Politics 00:24
Georgia shares data on cement imports from Azerbaijan Georgia 00:01
Iran and UK barter deal is unlikely - official Business 7 February 23:45
Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals Other News 7 February 23:44
Iran's Fars Province to increase wood industry production Business 7 February 23:37
Iran, Finland to sign Double Taxation Agreements Business 7 February 23:37
Iran is ready to continue talks with Saudi Arabia - MFA Politics 7 February 23:30
Iran president stresses enhancement of relations with Turkey Politics 7 February 23:26
Iran to launch more industrial projects - Progressive Accelerators Group Business 7 February 23:17
Iran to solve kiwi export issues to India - minister Business 7 February 23:08
Seljuk Bayraktar shares post in connection with presentation of TEKNOFEST in Baku (PHOTO) Society 7 February 23:00
NATO chief thanks Erdogan for efforts to solve Ukraine-Russia crisis Turkey 7 February 22:40
Chinese, Iranian FMs talk over phone Politics 7 February 22:13
France salutes Azerbaijan returning eight Armenian servicemen Politics 7 February 21:44
Spain to end use of face masks outdoors Europe 7 February 21:26
Azerbaijan unveils mortgage loans volume issued Finance 7 February 20:35
Uzbekneftegaz JSC reveals volume of production for January 2022 Uzbekistan 7 February 20:34
Chairman of Azerbaijan's Azeristiliktejhizat JSC relieved of his duties following president's order Politics 7 February 19:52
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from South Kemachi field Uzbekistan 7 February 19:51
Uzbek enterprise plans to export textile products to Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 7 February 19:50
Iran sees increase in imports Business 7 February 19:50
Azerbaijan raises salaries of military servicemen not employed in Military Prosecutor's Office Politics 7 February 19:48
Uzbek textile enterprise looking to increase exports Uzbekistan 7 February 19:43
Azerbaijan's army conducts training sessions of new training period with artillery units (VIDEO) Politics 7 February 19:41
IRICA shares data on Iran’s non-oil exports Business 7 February 19:21
IRICA records surge in Iran’s trade turnover with EAEU member states Business 7 February 19:16
Iran to boosts petrochemical production capacity Oil&Gas 7 February 19:14
Azerbaijan establishes Organizing Committee for 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku in 2023 Politics 7 February 19:12
Iran takes coordinated steps with neighboring countries on Persian Gulf-Black Sea route – MFA Politics 7 February 18:45
Turkish company to build ore processing plant in Azerbaijan's Chovdar field Business 7 February 18:38
Iran signs several contracts with foreigners in energy sector – minister Oil&Gas 7 February 18:38
Turkish BAYKAR eyes to start production of AKINCI UAV in Azerbaijan - CTO (VIDEO) Economy 7 February 18:32
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 7 February 18:28
Inflation in Kazakhstan to decelerate to upper threshold of target corridor - EDB Kazakhstan 7 February 18:27
Middle East markets mixed, Egypt sheds over 1% Arab World 7 February 18:02
Construction of strategic Astarachay bridge - one of important achievements– Iranian minister Transport 7 February 18:01
NATO supports normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Special Representative Politics 7 February 17:28
Risks to Georgia's GDP outlook remain on downside - Fitch Ratings Georgia 7 February 17:28
Azerbaijan to prepare draft of legal acts on taxi services in Baku Economy 7 February 17:28
Turkmenistan puts up heavy vacuum gasoil for sale Business 7 February 17:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 7 February 17:17
Turkmenistan-Belarus service turnover falls in 11M2021 Business 7 February 17:17
Bank of Israel bought $356 million of FX in January Israel 7 February 17:15
Azerbaijan confirms 4,680 more COVID-19 cases, 2,134 recoveries Society 7 February 17:13
Rapid construction of Barda-Aghdam road continues - State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 7 February 17:11
EBRD to define co-op areas with Kazakhstan for next five years Finance 7 February 17:09
Azerbaijani Parliament to consider food security cooperation document with Turkey Politics 7 February 17:04
Dating app owner Bumble buys France's Fruitz in first acquisition Europe 7 February 17:01
Uzbekistan to liberalize markets for energy resources Uzbekistan 7 February 16:44
Omicron COVID-19 infections increase, whereas death rates remain unchanged in Azerbaijan Society 7 February 16:44
SOCAR reacts to Ukraine’s proposal about using its underground gas storages Oil&Gas 7 February 16:32
Turkmenistan sells polyethylene to China on local exchange Business 7 February 16:25
Turkish deputy minister believes Azerbaijani youth to lead development of technologies Economy 7 February 16:23
Southern Gas Corridor’s total needs for cash to be fully covered by proceeds from projects – Fitch Oil&Gas 7 February 16:19
Azerbaijan's AzerGold overfulfils gold, silver production plan Business 7 February 16:11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 7 Society 7 February 16:03
Holding TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan important step in technological dev't - CEO of Solidshape Economy 7 February 15:57
Uzbekistan sees increase in imports of services Uzbekistan 7 February 15:56
Fitch affirms Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's notes at 'BB+' Oil&Gas 7 February 15:44
Uzbekistan intends to co-op with Spanish consulting company Uzbekistan 7 February 15:38
