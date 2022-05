The price of Brent crude oil with July 2022 delivery fell by more than 5% to $106.58 per barrel on London’s ICE on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 18:48 Moscow time, Brent was trading at $106.61 per barrel.

The price of WTI oil, as of 18:48 Moscow time decreased by 5.44% to $103.8 per barrel.