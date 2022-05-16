...
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

16 May 2022
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Oil prices fell last week, Trend reports.

During the reporting period, the average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $2.21 (1.92 percent) compared to the previous week and reached $112.85 per barrel. The maximum price for Azeri LT CIF Augusta was $117.25 per barrel in the reporting period, the minimum was $108.77.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $111.65 per barrel, which is $2.18 (1.91 percent) more than the week before last. The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan was $116.08 per barrel in the reporting period, the minimum was $107.55.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The average price of URALS oil decreased by $2.62 (3.54 percent) last week compared to the week before last and amounted to $71.23 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS was $74.75 per barrel, the minimum was $67.6.

Meanwhile, the average price for the reference grade of Brent Dated oil decreased by 2.57 percent (or $2.84) as a result of last week, to $107.63 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent was $111.35 per barrel, the minimum was $103.87 per barrel.

Oil grade/Date

09.05.22

10.05.22

11.05.22

12.05.22

13.05.22

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$111.55

$108.77

$112.73

$113.98

$117.25

$112.85

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$110.33

$107.55

$111.52

$112.79

$116.08

$111.65

Urals (EX NOVO)

$70.40

$67.60

$71.19

$72.22

$74.75

$71.23

Brent Dated

$106.74

$103.87

$107.48

$108.70

$111.35

$107.63
