SOCAR clarifies smoke conditions in gas flares of Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Modernization and reconstruction works of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery nearing completion, Trend reports citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Currently, SOCAR implements the commissioning of refinery process units in accordance with the plan.

"In order to prevent possible technological downtime while refining crude oil and petroleum products, as well as to bring them to the installed processing capacity, some hydrocarbon mixtures are being directed to the refinery's flare system. As a result, the refinery's flare towers are being filled with smoke," said the statement.

These installations can work until the normalization of the refining process, the statement said.