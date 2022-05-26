TAP installs eco-friendly structures in San Foca

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has recently completed the installation of eco-friendly structures in the waters of San Foca to hinder trawling in depth of below 50 meters, where such activity is prohibited, Trend reports with reference to TAP AG consortium.

This activity is part of the environmental mitigation action deriving from the analysis of the state of the seabed where the pipeline construction offshore works were carried out and aims to protect the underwater flora and fauna. The structures are built to enhance marine biodiversity by preventing illegal trawling and providing shelter to fish populations.

TAP carried out the activity in cooperation with the competent authorities and in compliance with the relevant authorisations. The materials used improve marine biodiversity, capture CO2 and have better structural performance than traditional concrete.

The shape of the structures and the patented materials provide shelter to many fish species. As a result, the structures enrich the underwater habitat and increase the abundance of fish, benefiting the fishermen of San Foca, with whom TAP has shared the details of the activity.

More specifically, the structures are laid in a large area of ​​about 700 meters on each side composed of 20 anti-trawling stations made of bollards set in a pyramid shape. An additional section of a total size of 40x60 meters consisting of 20 stations has been created to monitor the fish fauna.

The structures-laying was carried out in the waters surrounding the exit point of TAP’s micro tunnel in San Foca, at a depth of 16-43 meters, where illegal trawling has impacted the natural Posidonia. In addition to the installation of the bollards and the related light stones mattresses performed by the main project vessel, a second boat was dedicated to environmental monitoring during the construction, followed and coordinated by the competent authorities.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

