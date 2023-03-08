Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $86.47 per barrel on March 7, decreasing by $1.57 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.56 per barrel, down by $1.56 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on March 7 equaled $47.74 per barrel, lower by $1.76 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $1.85 compared to the previous price and made up $84.01 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 8, 2023)