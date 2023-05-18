Saipem secures two major offshore contracts in Black Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Saipem, a leading global energy infrastructure company, has announced the acquisition of two significant offshore contracts valued at around $850 million, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Reportedly, these contracts encompass an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) project in the Black Sea and decommissioning activities in the North Sea.

The first contract, awarded by Turkish Petroleum OTC, pertains to the second phase of the Sakarya FEED and EPCI Project. Saipem will undertake the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation of a 175 km long, 16" pipeline at a water depth of 2,200 meters in the Turkish Black Sea waters. The offshore operations, scheduled to commence in the summer of 2024, will be executed by Saipem's flagship vessel, Castorone. Notably, Saipem recently successfully completed the first phase of the Sakarya Gas Field Development project, which was awarded by Turkish Petroleum OTC in 2021.

The second contract has been secured from EnQuest Heather Limited for the decommissioning of the Thistle A Platform in the UK sector of the North Sea. Situated approximately 510 kilometers northeast of Aberdeen, the platform lies in a water depth of 162 meters. Saipem's scope of work encompasses engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal of the jacket and topsides, with the possibility of extending the project to include additional subsea facilities. The Saipem 7000, one of the world's largest semi-submersible heavy lifting vessels, will be employed to carry out the operations.

