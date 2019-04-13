Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 8-12), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 1 - April 8 1.7 April 2 - April 9 1.7 April 3 1.7 April 10 1.7 April 4 1.7 April 11 1.7 April 5 1.7 April 12 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0103 manats or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9152 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 1 1.9098 April 8 1.9092 April 2 1.9043 April 9 1.9151 April 3 1.9078 April 10 1.9145 April 4 1.9109 April 11 1.9175 April 5 1.9086 April 12 1.9195 Average weekly 1.9083 Average weekly 1.9152

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 1 0.026 April 8 0.026 April 2 0.026 April 9 0.0262 April 3 0.026 April 10 0.0262 April 4 0.0261 April 11 0.0264 April 5 0.026 April 12 0.0264 Average weekly 0.026 Average weekly 0.0262

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0055 manats or 0.83 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2988 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate April 1 0.3049 April 8 0.3013 April 2 0.3073 April 9 0.2991 April 3 0.3029 April 10 0.2985 April 4 0.3017 April 11 0.2992 April 5 0.3025 April 12 0.2958 Average weekly 0.3039 Average weekly 0.2988

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news