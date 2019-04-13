Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13
Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 8-12), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
April 1
|
-
|
April 8
|
1.7
|
April 2
|
-
|
April 9
|
1.7
|
April 3
|
1.7
|
April 10
|
1.7
|
April 4
|
1.7
|
April 11
|
1.7
|
April 5
|
1.7
|
April 12
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0103 manats or 0.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9152 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
April 1
|
1.9098
|
April 8
|
1.9092
|
April 2
|
1.9043
|
April 9
|
1.9151
|
April 3
|
1.9078
|
April 10
|
1.9145
|
April 4
|
1.9109
|
April 11
|
1.9175
|
April 5
|
1.9086
|
April 12
|
1.9195
|
Average weekly
|
1.9083
|
Average weekly
|
1.9152
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
April 1
|
0.026
|
April 8
|
0.026
|
April 2
|
0.026
|
April 9
|
0.0262
|
April 3
|
0.026
|
April 10
|
0.0262
|
April 4
|
0.0261
|
April 11
|
0.0264
|
April 5
|
0.026
|
April 12
|
0.0264
|
Average weekly
|
0.026
|
Average weekly
|
0.0262
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0055 manats or 0.83 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2988 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
April 1
|
0.3049
|
April 8
|
0.3013
|
April 2
|
0.3073
|
April 9
|
0.2991
|
April 3
|
0.3029
|
April 10
|
0.2985
|
April 4
|
0.3017
|
April 11
|
0.2992
|
April 5
|
0.3025
|
April 12
|
0.2958
|
Average weekly
|
0.3039
|
Average weekly
|
0.2988
