Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank's notes exceeds supply

7 August 2019 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term government bonds of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) for 200 million manats with a maturity of 28 days, Trend reports referring to BSE.

The demand at the auction exceeded the supply by more than three times, as 14 investors filed 21 applications for 656.724 million manats.

The cut-off price for competitive bids was set at 99.5158 manats (6.51 percent), the weighted average price was also 99.5158 manats (6.26 percent). The volume of notes placed at the auction amounted to 200 million manats.

The deadline for payment on notes is Sept. 4, 2019.

The short-term notes are an instrument of monetary and credit policy for regulating the money stock in circulation. Only banks can acquire notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 7)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cash circulation in Azerbaijan increases
Finance 12:07
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes
Finance 10:52
CBA tightens requirements for capital adequacy
Economy 07:00
Demand for bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry exceeds supply by almost threefold
Finance 6 August 18:34
CBA to auction short-term notes
Finance 6 August 16:34
Demand exceeds supply by 6 times at deposit auction of CBA
Business 5 August 14:57
Latest
Turkey, US agree to create security zone in northern Syria
Turkey 18:26
Georgia to implement blueberry plantation project
Economy 18:22
Investments in Iran’s West Azerbaijan up by 209%
Economy 18:09
Georgian Adjara expects 80% increase in hazelnut crop
Economy 18:05
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 18:01
Turan Drilling & Engineering launches operations within contract with BP
Oil&Gas 17:57
Major Kazakh company to increase fertilizers manufacturing (Exclusive)
Economy 17:55
Trump says he wants to strengthen gun background checks
US 17:55
Iran's Wagon Pars Company to produce 10 locomotives
Economy 17:49