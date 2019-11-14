Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 14

14 November 2019 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Trend:

Gold, silver, platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 14, compared to the prices on Nov. 13, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 7.7 manat to slightly over 2,490 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1622 manat and amounted to over 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.1 manat and amounted to over 1,486 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 22.5 manat to just over 2,923 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 14, 2019

Nov. 13, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,490.3470

2,482.6120

Silver

XAG

28.8650

28.7028

Platinum

XPT

1,486.6925

1,483.5050

Palladium

XPD

2,923.3710

2,900.8545

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 14)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 13
Finance 13 November 10:36
Gold, silver platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 12
Finance 12 November 11:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 9 November 11:03
Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 8
Finance 8 November 10:21
Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 7
Finance 7 November 09:58
Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 6
Finance 6 November 10:31
Latest
Rice harvest completed in northern region of Turkmenistan
Business 10:59
Shares of Quartz factory in Uzbekistan put up for auction
Business 10:51
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 14
Business 10:44
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of electric motors yet again
Tenders 10:41
ADB may modernize irrigation, road systems in Uzbekistan
Business 10:16
Second Summit of World Religious Leaders kicks off in Baku
Politics 10:13
Eni: Production at Karachaganak marked new heights
Oil&Gas 10:04
Israeli gig economy platform Fiverr raises guidance 40%
Israel 10:02
Oil rises after OPEC's Barkindo says U.S. shale growth may slow in 2020
Oil&Gas 10:01