Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets currency rates for August 11–August 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced new exchange rates, which will be valid starting August 11, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

The US dollar rate rose to 10,231 soum per US dollar, euro rose to 12,059 soum, and Russian ruble increased to 138,6 soum.

Deposits in foreign currency increased by 8.1 percent during the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to 30.8 trillion soum (more than $3 billion).

During first half of 2020, the money supply in the national currency of Uzbekistan grew by 14.2 percent to 71.6 trillion soum ($6.9 billion).

Earlier, the Central Bank predicted that Uzbekistan's GDP will grow by 1.5 - 2 percent in 2020. In spring, the regulator was more optimistic and projected growth of 1.5-2.5 percent.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini