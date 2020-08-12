Iranian currency rates for August 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to August 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,212 rials.

Currency Iranian rial August 12 Iranian rial on August 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,711 54,963 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,689 45,875 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,781 4,800 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,646 4,668 1 Danish krone DKK 6,608 6,626 1 Indian rupee INR 563 562 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,303 137,290 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,945 24,926 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,348 39,600 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,479 31,501 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,513 27,767 1 South African rand ZAR 2,392 2,379 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,800 5,727 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,518 3,511 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,888 30,128 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,547 30,584 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,496 49,518 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,271 2,270 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,986 34,925 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,661 30,677 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,038 6,041 100 Thai baths THB 134,850 134,972 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,002 9,998 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,402 35,475 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,212 49,328 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,034 10,004 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,668 13,663 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,845 2,859 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,008 17,064 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,718 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,763 85,806 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,066 4,062 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 257,383 rials, and the price of $1 is 213,873 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 221,898 rials, and the price of $1 is 187,860 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 212,000-215,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 256,000-259,000 rials.