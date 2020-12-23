European Investment Bank to loan €100 million to upgrade key healthcare infrastructure in Georgia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will loan €100 million in order to upgrade and modernise key healthcare infrastructure in Georgia, provide professional training to new medical staff, and finance the procurement of essential medical equipment for the country’s healthcare system during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EIB loan will enable the Government of Georgia to modernise seven major hospitals across the country, including: the Central Republican Hospital, the Children’s Infectious Disease Hospital, Lisi Hospital, Rukhi Hospital, Batumi Republican Hospital, Tbilisi University Clinic and the Tbilisi Centre for AIDS and Infectious Diseases.

Among the seven hospitals are those currently commissioned as Covid hospitals.

The EIB loan will also cover the procurement of modern medical equipment, vaccines, and establishing an effective supply chain to provide comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services for Covid-19 patients.

“Our investment is aimed to help upgrade key hospitals and clinical centres in the country, as well as cover acquisition of medical equipment and on-the-job training of new medical workers. Thus, Georgia will be able to improve the quality of its healthcare system, protect its citizens and medical staff, and have modern resources to tackle the pandemic”, said Teresa Czerwinska, the Vice President of the EIB responsible for Georgia.

"Today I am proud to announce another step in our support to Georgia through a favourable loan amounting to €100 million (about 400 million GEL), from the EIB. This loan is intended to help meet the needs of the healthcare system – to assist the men and women that deserve all our support and respect, to be able to carry out their important job. It comes in addition to the GEL 1.5 billion the EU and Team Europe have already mobilised in support of Georgia so far this year”, said Carl Hartzell, the EU Ambassador to Georgia.

Since the beginning of its operations in Georgia in 2007, the EIB has invested about €2 billion in 23 projects in infrastructure, private sector and climate action.