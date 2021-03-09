Iranian currency rates for March 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to March 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,807 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 9 Iranian rial on March 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,151 58,008 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,877 45,076 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,902 4,917 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,932 4,914 1 Danish krone DKK 6,698 6,722 1 Indian rupee INR 574 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,584 138,510 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,695 26,786 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,489 38,747 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,408 5,408 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,195 33,172 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,927 30,047 1 South African rand ZAR 2,709 2,732 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,417 5,569 1 Russian ruble RUB 565 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,170 32,295 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,136 31,220 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,527 49,527 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,146 2,144 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,687 35,674 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,462 9,459 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,440 6,452 100 Thai baths THB 136,205 136,851 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,179 10,269 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,875 37,061 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,807 49,984 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,979 10,005 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,658 12,659 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,916 2,921 1 Afghan afghani AFN 536 536 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,091 16,111 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,528 86,437 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,692 3,685 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,551 rials, and the price of $1 is 242,557 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 284,270 rials, and the price of $1 is 227,446 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 242,000-245,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 290,000-293,000 rials.