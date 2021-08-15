TSE gains 19,000 points on August 15
Latest
Zangezur corridor - strategic infrastructure project bringing huge benefits to countries of region–US expert
Without Turkish factor, pro-Armenian forces would have poked their noses and created major problems for us - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev: As a matter of fact, I want to ask this question again: What happened, Pashinyan?
President Ilham Aliyev: Over the past 18 years, both Turkey and Azerbaijan have formed a common policy
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkey's defense industry is developing very fast, and we also benefit and will benefit from it
President Ilham Aliyev: The countries that recognize the so-called “Armenian genocide” do not want to recognize the Khojaly genocide
President Ilham Aliyev: If Armenia is ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, then, of course, long-term peace will come to the region
President Ilham Aliyev: Weapons and servicemen cannot be sent from Armenia to the territories controlled by Russian peacekeeping forces
Azerbaijani President: This was our duty to the people, to history, to future generations, and we have fulfilled this duty with dignity
Azerbaijani President: Armenians living in Khankandi and surrounding villages must be integrated into our society
Azerbaijani President: Our expectations from Russia are that all the provisions of the trilateral Statement will be implemented
Azerbaijani President: Sufficient funds have been raised for the reconstruction of Karabakh and East Zangazur
President Ilham Aliyev: The accuracy of the maps provided by Armenia at the latest stage is only 25 percent
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia always committed various provocations against us during the negotiating process
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan started the War of Salvation, liberated its historical lands from the occupiers