Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Aug. 16 1.7 Aug. 23 1.7 Aug. 17 1.7 Aug. 24 1.7 Aug. 18 1.7 Aug. 25 1.7 Aug. 19 1.7 Aug. 26 1.7 Aug. 20 1.7 Aug. 27 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0077 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9965. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0028 (0.1 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Aug. 16 2.0046 Aug. 23 1.9918 Aug. 17 2.0006 Aug. 24 1.9955 Aug. 18 1.992 Aug. 25 1.9957 Aug. 19 1.9848 Aug. 26 2.0001 Aug. 20 1.9867 Aug. 27 1.9995 Average weekly 1.9937 Average weekly 1.9965

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this decreased by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Aug. 16 0.0232 Aug. 23 0.023 Aug. 17 0.0232 Aug. 24 0.023 Aug. 18 0.0231 Aug. 25 0.023 Aug. 19 0.023 Aug. 26 0.023 Aug. 20 0.0229 Aug. 27 0.0229 Average weekly 0.0231 Average weekly 0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0025 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2018. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0015 manat (0.75 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Aug. 16 0.1995 Aug. 23 0.2002 Aug. 17 0.2008 Aug. 24 0.2016 Aug. 18 0.2015 Aug. 25 0.2019 Aug. 19 0.2005 Aug. 26 0.2028 Aug. 20 0.1993 Aug. 27 0.2027 Average weekly 0.2003 Average weekly 0.2018

