Azerbaijan discloses state budget expenditure growth in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan's state budget expenditure reached 27.4 billion manat ($16.1 billion) in 2021, which is by 996.2 million manat ($586 million) or 3.8 percent more than in 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

The forecast for state budget expenditure was fulfilled by 96 percent.

According to the ministry, 16.6 billion manat ($9.8 billion) accounted for current expenditure in the structure of state budget expenditure (decrease by 68.6 million manat $40.3 million or 0.4 percent compared to 2020), 8.6 million manat ($5.05 million) - on capital expenditure (increase of 592.2 million manat ($348.3 million) or 7.4 percent), 2.2 million manat ($1.3 million) - for servicing public debt and obligations (increase of 472.6 million manat ($278 million) or 27.4 percent).

Some 10.3 billion manat ($6.05 billion) was allocated from the state budget to finance social expenditure (wage fund, pensions and social benefits, purchase of medicines and food) in 2021, which is by 642.9 million manat ($378.2 million) or 6.7 percent more than in 2020.