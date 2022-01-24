Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 10 1.7 Jan. 17 1.7 Jan. 11 1.7 Jan. 18 1.7 Jan. 12 1.7 Jan. 19 1.7 Jan. 13 1.7 Jan. 20 1.7 Jan. 14 1.7 Jan. 21 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0161 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has fallen by 0.0141 and amounted to 1.9327 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 10 1.9268 Jan. 17 1.9413 Jan. 11 1.9281 Jan. 18 1.9383 Jan. 12 1.9333 Jan. 19 1.9261 Jan. 13 1.9452 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 1.9506 Jan. 21 1.9252 Average weekly 1.9368 Average weekly 1.9327

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0222 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 10 0.0225 Jan. 17 0.0223 Jan. 11 0.0227 Jan. 18 0.0223 Jan. 12 0.0229 Jan. 19 0.0221 Jan. 13 0.0228 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 0.0223 Jan. 21 0.0221 Average weekly 0.0226 Average weekly 0.0222

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has increased by 0.0012 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.126. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has risen by 0.0016 manat.