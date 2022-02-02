Iranian currency rates for February 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and 6 have decreased in price, compared to February 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,197 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.2 Iranian rial on Feb.1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,716 56,429 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,490 45,137 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,525 4,500 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,741 4,715 1 Danish krone DKK 6,344 6,327 1 Indian rupee INR 562 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,758 138,610 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,807 23,790 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,593 36,438 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,389 5,387 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,102 33,082 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,804 27,622 1 South African rand ZAR 2,749 2,727 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,139 3,123 1 Russian ruble RUB 548 543 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,861 29,658 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,120 31,078 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,970 49,013 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,075 2,069 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,067 35,164 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,098 9,112 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,601 6,604 100 Thai baths THB 126,533 126,252 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,035 10,035 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,864 34,793 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,197 47,076 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,676 9,662 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,820 13,798 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,924 2,923 1 Afghan afghani AFN 419 410 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,251 16,152 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,215 82,132 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,722 3,720 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,134 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,287 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,063 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,325 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000-309,000 rials.

