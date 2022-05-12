...
Iranian currency rates for May 12

May 12 2022
Iranian currency rates for May 12

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to May 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,244 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 12

Iranian rial on May 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,727

51,723

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,378

42,220

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,193

4,171

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,335

4,318

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,949

5,946

1 Indian rupee

INR

544

544

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,843

136,887

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

22,030

22,175

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,254

32,249

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,347

32,227

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,612

26,397

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,616

2,597

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,741

2,755

1 Russian ruble

RUB

628

605

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,881

2,882

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,359

29,082

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,274

30,197

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,529

48,502

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,956

33,931

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,752

8,753

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,249

6,238

100 Thai baths

THB

121,391

121,298

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,591

9,584

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,979

32,880

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,244

44,228

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,533

9,569

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,905

13,885

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,895

2,890

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

481

482

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,416

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,720

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,683

80,158

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,367

3,359

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,986

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 270,621 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,892 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,514 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,196 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

