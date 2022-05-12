Iranian currency rates for May 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to May 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,244 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 12 Iranian rial on May 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,727 51,723 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,378 42,220 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,193 4,171 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,335 4,318 1 Danish krone DKK 5,949 5,946 1 Indian rupee INR 544 544 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,843 136,887 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 22,030 22,175 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,254 32,249 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,347 32,227 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,612 26,397 1 South African rand ZAR 2,616 2,597 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,741 2,755 1 Russian ruble RUB 628 605 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,882 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,359 29,082 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,274 30,197 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,529 48,502 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,956 33,931 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,752 8,753 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,249 6,238 100 Thai baths THB 121,391 121,298 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,591 9,584 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,979 32,880 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,244 44,228 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,533 9,569 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,905 13,885 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,895 2,890 1 Afghan afghani AFN 481 482 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,416 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,683 80,158 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,367 3,359 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 270,621 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,892 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,514 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,196 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.

