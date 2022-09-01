...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for September 1

Finance Materials 1 September 2022 10:02 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 1

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to August 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,281 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 1

Iranian rial on August 31

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

48,923

48,947

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,094

43,105

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,952

3,938

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,242

4,286

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,685

5,658

1 Indian rupee

INR

529

528

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,215

136,276

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,202

18,942

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,291

30,283

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,085

109,087

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,091

32,102

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,772

25,795

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,465

2,479

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,308

2,309

1 Russian ruble

RUB

698

688

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,881

2,881

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,834

28,892

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,100

30,053

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,211

44,202

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,015

32,961

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,506

8,506

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,096

6,077

100 Thai baths

THB

115,003

115,195

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,385

9,381

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,342

31,103

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

42,281

42,079

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,881

8,871

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,438

14,420

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,830

2,828

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,667

16,665

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,673

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,700

74,674

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,126

4,137

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,809 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,919 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,199 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,412 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 297,000-300,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more