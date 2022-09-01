Iranian currency rates for September 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to August 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,281 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 1 Iranian rial on August 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,923 48,947 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,094 43,105 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,952 3,938 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,242 4,286 1 Danish krone DKK 5,685 5,658 1 Indian rupee INR 529 528 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,215 136,276 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,202 18,942 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,291 30,283 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,085 109,087 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,091 32,102 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,772 25,795 1 South African rand ZAR 2,465 2,479 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,308 2,309 1 Russian ruble RUB 698 688 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,881 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,834 28,892 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,100 30,053 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,211 44,202 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,015 32,961 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,506 8,506 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,096 6,077 100 Thai baths THB 115,003 115,195 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,385 9,381 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,342 31,103 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 42,281 42,079 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,881 8,871 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,438 14,420 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,830 2,828 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,667 16,665 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,673 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,700 74,674 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,126 4,137 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,809 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,919 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,199 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,412 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 297,000-300,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur