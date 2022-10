BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Board Chairman of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov met up with the Head of the Turkish Financial Office Goksel Asan, Trend reports citing Taleh Kazimov's Twitter page.

"Today, in a meeting with the delegation led by the Head of the Turkish Financial Office Goksel Asan, we discussed the development and the future prospects for further cooperation between the financial sectors of Azerbaijan and Türkiye," he said.