Moody's forecasts boost green loans this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Moody's, a reputable rating agency, forecasts the issuance of bonds related to the sustainable development of economies in the world for a total of $950 billion in 2024, of which "green" bonds will account for $580 billion, Trend reports, referring to the agency.

The agency believes that the existing shortage of "climate credits" in emerging markets will stimulate new approaches to financing.

In particular, various development banks (the International Development Bank, a structure of the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and others) will be issuers of "sustainable" bonds and offer other "green" financial tools.

"Investment in new green technologies will accelerate as funding for the 'transition' (from fossil fuels to a green world) becomes increasingly important. There is growing political support for green solutions, including green hydrogen, biofuels, accumulators, carbon capture devices, recycling, and storage. Such support could increase the price competitiveness of these technologies, increasing the probability that such green projects will become a growing integral part of financial bond structures (public or private)," Moody's said.

According to its experts, market innovations will open up new opportunities for long-term economic growth around the world.

