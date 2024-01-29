Azerbaijani Minister and German Deputy Minister view looming COP29-related activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Deputy Foreign Minister of Germany, Special Envoy for International Climate Affairs Jennifer Morgan discussed issues of activity within the framework of the upcoming COP29 in Baku and interaction on the "green" energy transition, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Azerbaijan's proclaimed strategy for green economy growth until 2030, the declaration of 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World," and the hosting of COP 29 in Baku will all contribute to the green energy transition process.

"The construction of solar and wind power facilities in Azerbaijan will boost the country's total electricity generation from renewable energy sources (RES). This generation can be transferred through a specific energy corridor in collaboration with four countries to Europe," the press release noted.

Shahbazov also announced intentions to establish "green energy zones" in various Azerbaijani regions.

The sides discussed the energy sector's role in mitigating climate change and adhering to global agreements.

