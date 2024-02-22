Kazakhstan's Astana to host discussion on Central Asia, Caspian regions' hydro-economy prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Prospects of 'green' hydrogen production in the countries of Central Asia and the Caspian region will be discussed in Kazakhstan's Astana on September 17, Trend reports via Globuc International Company.

"This is a unique business event dedicated to considering the prospects of 'hydrogen economy' in the region. It will be held for the second time in Astana a year after the first 'hydrogen summit' and will bring together experts from Central Asia, the Caspian region, the EU, representatives of international specialized structures and financial institutions," the statement of Globuc noted.

The relevance of the discussion of the hydrogen economy in the region is associated with progress on hydrogen projects in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, active discussion of them in Azerbaijan with the involvement of the world's leading producers of green hydrogen, in particular, Fortescue Future Industries.

'Green' hydrogen is recognized all over the world as the cleanest type of fuel, and the implementation of relevant projects in connection with the global climate agenda is being intensified.

