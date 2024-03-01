Azerbaijan and WindEurope sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and WindEurope on cooperation in the field of wind energy, Trend reports.

The document was signed at the Azerbaijan-European Union round table on "Offshore Wind Energy Development" in Baku, attended by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, and CEO of WindEurope Giles Dixon as part of the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.



The paper addresses wind energy projects, the exchange of information and best practices in the development of electricity supply interconnectors, and collaboration on the Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor.

