CAERC to help Azerbaijan's green switch in line with global trends - executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) aims to support Azerbaijan's green and digital transformation following global trends through the azranking.az portal, the executive director of CAERC Vusal Gasimli told reporters, Trend reports.

"CAERC strives to encourage green and digital transformation following global trends through the portal azranking.az, which is a platform for digital administration of economic changes, while also stimulating sustainable economic development," he emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel