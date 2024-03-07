Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
CAERC to help Azerbaijan's green switch in line with global trends - executive director

Green Economy Materials 7 March 2024 10:26 (UTC +04:00)
CAERC to help Azerbaijan's green switch in line with global trends - executive director

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) aims to support Azerbaijan's green and digital transformation following global trends through the azranking.az portal, the executive director of CAERC Vusal Gasimli told reporters, Trend reports.

"CAERC strives to encourage green and digital transformation following global trends through the portal azranking.az, which is a platform for digital administration of economic changes, while also stimulating sustainable economic development," he emphasized.

