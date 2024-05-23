COP29 to unveil Azerbaijan's ecotourism, agrotourism and tourism potential - deputy chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. COP29 will demonstrate Azerbaijan's potential in such areas as ecotourism, agro-tourism, and sustainable tourism, deputy chairperson of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Azada Huseynova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during a press conference on the accommodation of foreign guests and the presentation of tourism opportunities during COP29.

“COP29 will recognize our nation's history, culture, material, and cultural legacy. The conference will also highlight Azerbaijan's potential in ecotourism, agrotourism, and sustainable tourism,” she said.

Will be updated

