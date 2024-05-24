IRENA backs Turkmenistan in transitioning to sustainable energy (Exclusive)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 24. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) supports both Turkmenistan and its other participating countries in the transition to sustainable energy through cooperation at the regional and country levels, a source in the IRENA told Trend.

"In Central Asia, our activities are guided by the Astana Communique on Accelerating the Uptake of Renewables, which was adopted by a conference of energy ministers in 2017 in Kazakhstan. The Communique outlines the key action areas for collaboration with IRENA," the source said.

Furthermore, a source in the agency noted that, in consultation with the governments of the countries of the region, a regional action plan was developed, including priorities for implementation in coordination with a wide range of national, regional and international partners, while adding that there are a number of areas of cooperation in which IRENA supports both Turkmenistan and all its members.

"Based on IRENA’s guidelines on the design of renewable energy targets, IRENA supports the development and building of capacities through dedicated workshops and trainings. We evaluate current resources as well," the source added.

It was emphasized that the agency's analysis takes into account a number of variables, such as land use and land cover preference, distance to the nearest load center, number of people per square kilometer, levelized cost of electricity, as well as the capacity value of wind and solar resources and much more.

Meanwhile, IRENA is a lead global intergovernmental agency for energy transformation that serves as the principal platform for international cooperation, supports countries in their energy transitions, and provides state of the art data and analyses on technology, innovation, policy, finance and investment.

IRENA drives the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy, including bioenergy, geothermal, hydropower, ocean, solar and wind energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, and energy security, for economic and social resilience and prosperity and a climate-proof future.