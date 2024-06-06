Deloitte talks about need for Azerbaijan to elaborate on its hydrogen strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan needs to elaborate on a hydrogen strategy, Johannes Truby from Deloitte said at the Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan on June 5, Trend reports.

He noted that EU gas demand could drop by 80 percent in the next few years, making hydrogen the fuel countries need.

According to this global consulting company's research, the global demand for clean hydrogen will be 60–100 million tons, but, for example, the EU will not be able to produce such a volume.

"In this regard, attention is turned to those countries from which gas pipelines extend to the EU, namely African countries, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan," Truby emphasized.

According to him, Azerbaijan needs a comprehensive hydrogen strategy.

"For this, a clear political decision is necessary, as the hydrogen economy is expensive and requires massive investments," Truby clarified.

Among the significant challenges for Azerbaijan, he mentioned compliance with environmental standards for hydrogen, for which the country must deploy new CCS technologies.

"Azerbaijan also needs to consider issues of domestic use of hydrogen and its export. In other words, a national vision is needed," Truby added.

To note, Deloitte Azerbaijan is a sponsor of the Baku Energy Forum, which is held on June 5–6 at the Baku Convention Center.

