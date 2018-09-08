Azerbaijan offers to reduce delivery time of online orders to Russia, Ukraine

8 September 2018 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan's GoldenPay postpones plans to enter new market
ICT 10:34
Bulgarian minister: IGB construction to begin by late 2018
Oil&Gas 10:34
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 75 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:19
Azerbaijani winemakers eye to enter new markets
Economy news 09:43
Ambassador: Merkel’s visit to Azerbaijan - logical continuation of bilateral political dialogue at high level (INTERVIEW)
Politics 07:00
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan have great potential for further dev't of ties
Politics 7 September 21:07
Latest
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 11:49
Tender: Turkmen ministry to purchase vaccines, disinfection meds
Tenders 11:49
Iran officials discuss boost of trade ties with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs
Business 11:22
Azerbaijan's GoldenPay postpones plans to enter new market
ICT 10:34
Bulgarian minister: IGB construction to begin by late 2018
Oil&Gas 10:34
Italian finance minister moves to reassure EU on budget
Europe 10:31
Turkmen GDP grows
Turkmenistan 10:20
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 75 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:19
New top appointments at large Turkmen agro bank
Turkmenistan 10:19