Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan co-op closely in innovative public services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Uzbekistan co-operates closely with Azerbaijan in innovative public services, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan Akbar Tashkulov said, speaking at the "Path to modern governance: toward sustainable and innovative public services" international forum, Trend reports.

At the outset, Tashkulov congratulated Azerbaijan's ASAN service (State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan) on the 10th anniversary.

"Uzbekistan collaborates and exchanges experience with the ASAN service in the innovative public service field. The e-government system, as well as the innovative technology introduction in Uzbekistan, has reached a new level.

He noted that the Uzbek government is currently moving toward developing public services. For instance, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev adopted a strategy for 2022-2026 to simplify and accelerate the provision of public services to the country's citizens.