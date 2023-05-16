Digital Silk Way project to turn Azerbaijan into digital hub - AzerTelekom

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Digital Silk Way project, which Azerbaijan is implementing in partnership with colleagues from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, will speed up data transfer between the countries of Central Asia and Europe, Chairman of the Board of AzerTelekom Fuad Allahverdiyev said during the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 international conference in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Trend reports.

"The implementation of this project will allow us to turn Azerbaijan into a digital hub. Our country will also transport international traffic along with the export of renewable energy," he added.

According to him, Azerbaijan is a hub for the transportation of goods from East to West today.

"I want to note that our country has a huge potential in the field of renewable energy, which it can export to Europe in the future. In this regard, a corresponding memorandum has already been signed between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania," he said.

The purpose of the Digital Silk Way project is to ensure the passage of international Internet routes through Azerbaijan, the development of information technologies and the digital ecosystem in Azerbaijan and the region.