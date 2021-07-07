Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry opens tender for ICT services
Latest
Most int'l financial institutions realized just how bad coal is for long-term business - NGO Forum on ADB (INTERVIEW)
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on energy and environmental issues in Aghdam (PHOTO)
US welcomes release of Armenian detainees in exchange for information to facilitate demining in Azerbaijan
Joint meeting of working groups of Coordination Headquarters being held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry comments on information spread by Armenia about incident on state border