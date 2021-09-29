Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia to buy pipes via tender
Latest
Peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia to bring peace to entire region - Spokesperson of Turkish president
Unity of power and people - one of main factors of Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War - archpriest
Azerbaijani army gained victory in Second Karabakh War never seen in Europe in last 30 years – US expert
All prisoners of war which were taken during the war have been returned to Armenia - Azerbaijani president
Any kind of statements that conflict is not resolved are not only inappropriate, but very dangerous - Azerbaijani president
Reports of Reporters Without Borders NGO actually mean nothing to me and Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev
If Minsk group co-chairs will suggest such meeting of course, we will not be against it - President Aliyev on meeting with Armenian PM
MP says document adopted by PACE amid new realities of post-conflict period in Azerbaijan regrettable